ACAMPO (CBS13) — A skydiver has died at the Lodi Parachute Center, according to the center. The incident happened Sunday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the coroner’s office is investigating the skydiving death near Acampo.

The center is waiting for more details from investigators.

The center has a history of troubles and was recently served a search warrant by the FBI. Authorities did not say why they’re searching the business, which has been accused of lax training and various safety and maintenance violations.

REALTED: FBI Searches The Parachute Center In Acampo

This is a developing story.