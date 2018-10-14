SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Earlier this week The Make a Wish Foundation, Sacramento Republic FC, and the UC Davis Medical Center teamed up to make one 15-year-old soccer fan’s dream come true.

Matthew Harding underwent chemotherapy for a year, battling a rare form of cancer. Now cancer free, Harding was granted his wish of becoming a professional soccer player.

The 15-year-old received a contract from Sacramento Republic FC, along with a lot of merchandise, making him the newest and youngest player on the team’s roster.

“When I got cancer I knew I’d beat it,” Harding said. “I played soccer a lot and it helped me get through it.”

Matthew’s mom said Matthew wants to be a professional soccer player.

“I keep telling him, ‘you know that you need to have something for a backup.’ But he’s just like, ‘yeah whatever,'” his mom said.

On Saturday night Matthew’s wish became a reality as he took the field in front of thousands of fans at Papa Murphy’s park. He even got to play with the team and scored a goal.

His Sacramento Republic teammates said they were touched to be a part of Matthew’s dream come true.

“He could have wished for anything, but he wished for what I do,” a player said. “That it means so much to someone, it definitely grounds you and brings you down to earth and makes me realized I am very lucky to get to this every day.”