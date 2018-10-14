STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said a 69-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were shot just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

The incident happened in a residence on the 300 block of E. Rose street. Police said they were called to the scene on a report of a double shooting.

According to officials, the man and woman were found with gunshot wounds in the residence. The man was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police said there is no suspect information or motive.

