Rescate Coffee. | Photo: Wanda G./Yelp

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, your favored breakfast spot may be the most important restaurant in your life. If you’re looking for a sure bet for breakfast in Elk Grove, one of these top cafés may have what you need.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around the city, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt for the perfect morning meal.

Video: Hoodline

1. Rescate Coffee

Photo: Rescate Coffee/Yelp

Topping the list is Rescate Coffee. Located at 2475 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 160, this family-owned, dog-friendly café doubles as a bakery specializing in cupcakes. Owners Anthony and Ladd Casillas can boast 4.5 stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp.

Reviewers rave about the chocolate muffins and ham and cheese croissants, as well as specialty coffee drinks like the honey bear latte. A portion of sales go to benefit local animal rescue organizations.

2. The Waffle Experience

Photo: Annelise A./Yelp

Next up is The Waffle Experience, situated at 8351 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 100 With four stars out of 184 reviews on Yelp, this breakfast and brunch-only eatery has proven to be a local favorite for its daily offerings of the eponymous waffles, as well as pork belly-heavy breakfast favorites like eggs Benedict.

For a combination of the two, check out the Praise the Lard: pork belly and an egg served over a lardon-studded herb waffle.

3. Sweet Puffs Ice Cream

Photo: Vanessa A./Yelp

Sweet Puffs Ice Cream, located at 8469 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 6, is another top choice. Yelpers give the combination breakfast and dessert spot four stars out of 163 reviews for house specialties like ice cream filled doughnuts, and ice cream sandwiches made with two fresh waffles.

Diners can top any creation with everything from Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal to mochi pieces to marshmallow creme sauce.

4. Hea Tea

Photo: Kenneth L./Yelp

Hea Tea, a bubble tea café that also serves snacks and breakfast food, is another well-liked go-to, with four stars out of 160 Yelp reviews.

Yelpers praise its waffles with whipped cream, ice cream and syrup, as well as the Hong Kong-style egg puffs. Head over to 2619 W. Taron Court, Suite 150 to see for yourself.

5. Mel Dog’s Cafe

Photo: Pu B./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Mel Dog’s Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp. You can find the classic American diner at 9766 Waterman Road, Suite B if you’re interested in trying its savory breakfast fare, like the Louisiana Scramble, with hot links, onions and bell peppers.