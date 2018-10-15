  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:film festival, Maggie Gyllenhaal

It’s another year down from the 2018 Mill Valley Film Festival and it did not disappoint. Our favorite interview was with Maggie Gyllenhaal, who talked her latest movie, “The Kindergarten Teacher.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s