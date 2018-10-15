It’s another year down from the 2018 Mill Valley Film Festival and it did not disappoint. Our favorite interview was with Maggie Gyllenhaal, who talked her latest movie, “The Kindergarten Teacher.”
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.