  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highland, San Bernardino

HIGHLAND (AP) – Deputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig “the size of a mini horse” back home.

The pig was running around a neighborhood when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office received the call Saturday.

One of the deputies had Doritos in her lunch bag. Video shows the deputy leaving a trail of the chips, which the pig followed.

Since deputies had responded to previous calls about the pig, they knew where to take him.

He was returned to his pen, and deputies secured the gate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s