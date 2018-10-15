  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:acampo, Lodi, Lodi Parachute Center

LODI (CBS13) – The skydiver who died at the Lodi Parachute Center over the weekend has been identified.

The center says 62-year-old Nina Mason, Colorado resident, was the parachutist killed in the accident. She was jumping with her husband and the pair were well-known at the center, having jumped out of Lodi several times.

It’s the fifth parachuting death in the past three years involving skydivers launching from the facility in Acampo.

In 2017, almost half of the 24 jumpers who died in the u-s faced malfunctions. The others failed to safely land a canopy being the second deadliest cause and different factors for the others according to the US Parachute Association.

Since 1999, 16 people have died after taking off from the Acampo facility.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s