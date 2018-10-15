  • CBS13On Air

Proposition 13 (1978)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A ballot measure that would close a loophole in property taxes for commercial businesses has qualified for the 2020 ballot.

The measure would amend the California Constitution by taking on what’s frequently called a third-rail of state politics, Proposition 13. The 1978 measure limits how much property taxes can increase for certain residences and businesses.

GET EDUCATED: Read the proposed Constitutional Amendment

Home property taxes won’t be the focus of this one. Instead, the bull’s-eye is on commercial and industrial property.

The amendment’s proponents point to a USC study stating commercial and industrial property owners avoid $11 billion in local property taxes that could go to schools and local services including parks and libraries.

 

