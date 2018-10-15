STOCKTON (CBS13) — An elderly woman was killed inside a Stockton home and her roommate was wounded.

Police said Gloria Navarro, 69, was killed and her roommate was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Right now, officers are working to figure out what sparked the violence.

Stockton police have arrested Forrest Gilliam, 30, who lived inside the home. He was caught near the scene of the crime, hours after the deadly shooting.

Navarro was known for sitting right by her front door. She spent a lot of quality time with loved ones and even made small talk with several neighbors.

“She was nice, she always had a smile on her face, always. You know, sitting on her porch,” said neighbor, Renee Ruiz.

The single-family home she shared with two men is also the place she was violently killed.

“All I heard was pow pow pow, I was ready to go to the floor, but I was saying to myself the shots are awfully close, but I waited for the sirens and I found out they were next door,” she said.

Police said they found two people with gunshot wounds. The first victim was Navarro, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was a 44-year-old man who is being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive.

“Our homicide team, as you can imagine they were very busy looking for witnesses and we were fortunate that they were able to develop information on who the suspect was, and then late last night they were able to arrest that suspect,” said Joe Silva, Stockton Police Department.

Gilliam is being charged with the shooting and the death of Navarro. Detectives said he was arrested after police spotted him walking by the home hours after the shooting.

“I feel relieved that they got him, that’s the most important part. He’s going to get what he deserves,” said Nancy Ruiz, who lives nearby.

The shooting death is Stockton’s 27th homicide of the year. Officers are not releasing how the victims are related, but neighbors said Navarro and the 44-year-old man were mother and son. Gilliam recently moved into the home.

“It’s family killing family now and it’s really sad,” she said.

Stockton police officers say this is the fourth homicide to happen in that area in the last couple of weeks. They say, Gilliam faces homicide charges and remains in the San Joaquin County jail.