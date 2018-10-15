  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Steve Large
Filed Under:DaVinci High School, Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) — Police are investigating a disturbing report that a high school student made cookies mixed with human remains and gave them to unknowing classmates to eat.

Several students ate the cookies at DaVinci Charter Academy that police suspect may have included the ashes of one of the student’s grandparents.

RELATED: Grab-And-Go Thefts On The Rise On UC Davis Campus

There have been plenty of cases of students bringing pot-laced cookies to school, but cremated remain cookies is a new one.

Police say the cookies in question were sugar cookies that the student brought to campus and handed out to at least nine students.

Davis Police Lt. Paul Doroshov says he’s never come across a case like this.

“No, this is a weird one,” he said. “I have not heard of anyone getting sick or anybody being harmed as far as physically, physiologically by this.”

RELATED: Best Places To Buy Cookies In Sacramento

Police are working to confirm that two high-school students were part of the morbid plan. Once that happens, they’ll have the difficult task of figuring out what crime could be charged.

“This is so unconventional, it would take more research,” Lt. Doroshov said.

The Davis Joint Union School District issued a statement saying it couldn’t comment on confidential student matters, but that the investigation is ongoing:

“This case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible.”

So far, the evidence comes from student testimony. They have not tested the cookies just yet.

Comments (8)
  1. 江 青 (@Panzram12) says:
    October 16, 2018 at 4:40 am

    Soylent Green cookies!

    Reply Report comment
  2. Jess Sain (@Red_Ruffansore) says:
    October 16, 2018 at 5:16 am

    What an ashhole

    Reply Report comment
  3. Randy Rued says:
    October 16, 2018 at 6:10 am

    Grammy Crackers.

    Reply Report comment
  4. Jesse Magee (@puptentacle) says:
    October 16, 2018 at 6:10 am

    “These taste like they were baked by someone’s Granny.”

    “CLOSE. Very close.”

    Reply Report comment
  5. Vox Veritas says:
    October 16, 2018 at 6:17 am

    Soylent Green is…Grandma!!!

    Reply Report comment
  6. Vox Veritas says:
    October 16, 2018 at 6:18 am

    So Famous Amos and Mrs. Fields are actual cookies!?!

    Reply Report comment
  7. Shimmon Rockwerk says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:14 am

    Cannibal Cookies ?

    Reply Report comment
  8. Kenneth Ahr (@ahr_kenneth) says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Should be charged with attempted murder.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s