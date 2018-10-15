SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Bongo calf is now recovering with her mom at the Sacramento Zoo, after an escaped from her exhibit on Sunday.

The Bongo, or antelope, appeared to have jumped over the exhibit fence, causing zoo staff to evacuate visitors. They’re still trying to figure out how it all happened.

Sacramento Zoo visitors hoping to see Taylor Swift the Bongo calf, are going to have to wait a while. The Bongo exhibit is closed after the calf escaped from her enclosure Sunday.

“It’s incredible’ it’s something that never happens,” said one zoogoer.

“Oh my goodness! We missed it!” said another zoogoer.

But the escape isn’t stopping families from getting their exotic animal fix.

“We love the zoo we are there quite often, and we will continue to plan to go and this won’t deter us from going,” said Lindy Cushman.

In fact, zoo staff says it hasn’t had an animal escape from its enclosure, ever.

“The bongo was found almost where we are standing, I think in this general area,” motioned Matt McKim, Director of Animal Care at the Sacramento Zoo.

McKim says the calf may have been startled by the high winds and adds it’s likely she then jumped over a fence.

“We are told she just calmly looked around, saw those people and chose to turn around and walk away from them,” he added.

Zoo staff immediately alerted visitors to evacuate the area, as staff gently guided the calf back into the exhibit. McKim says the zoo is now re-evaluating all exhibits with hooved animals.

“We are gonna be raising some of the fence barriers and also a visual barrier to keep them from going somewhere maybe they shouldn’t be, and if we are able to provide that, that can go a long ways toward proper containment,” said McKim.

But a recent report by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums concluded the zoo may have to relocate to a larger space to accommodate wildlife needs.

Zoogoers including Jessica Schunk are supporting the move, and say they are grateful it wasn’t a lion that leaped over the fence.

“They are on display and you wanna give them the best habitat in that situation,” she said.

The zoo hopes to have the taller fence installed by the end of this week. Zoo officials are currently in talks with the Sacramento Zoological Society about moving to a larger facility.