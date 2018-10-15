Craving hot or iced tea and healthy Asian-inflected food options? You’re in luck: Chico-based Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe has opened its third location ever in Midtown, inside the Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for The Arts (the new home of the B Street Theatre) at 2700 Capitol Ave.
Owners Shelley and Lance Blanshei are bringing their signature nitro draught tea and tea-based mixed drinks made on the spot by “tea-tenders,” as Sactown Magazine reports. Choices include drinks like the sparkling Ginger Pear, based on green tea, with sweet pear and candied ginger; and the nitro Orange Chai.
As for food, diners can customize a healthy wrap or bowl to taste, or try options like the ginger grilled tofu with Israeli couscous or skewers of teriyaki chicken and pineapple. (You can check out the tea menu here and the food menu here.)
The new café has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
“They have a very fun and creative tea menu; hot, cold, or blended. They have tea on tap and their own creation Nitro Draught tea. You’ve got to try one of those,” recommended Yelper Joel A. “Service was fast and friendly.”
And Chantelle R. wrote, “Great extensive and healthy food menu. We got the salmon bowl and the grilled tofu bowl and a couple of the ice tea flavors. It was all delicious! Love the outside seating.”
Head on over to check it out: Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.