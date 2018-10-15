SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on the electrical problems at the Tower Bridge:

2:52 p.m.

The Tower Bridge has reopened, but only one way is open in each direction.

Tower Bridge is back to normal operation. Be aware only one lane is open in each direction due construction work. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/7VUmfqhq2I — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 15, 2018

Caltrans crews are also continuing work on upgrading the bridge.

It’s unclear if the electrical work is what caused the problems.

2:12 p.m.

Caltrans says electrical problems are plaguing the Tower Bridge early Monday afternoon, prompting a full closure of the road.

The bridge was stuck in the up position for a time, but it has since been brought back down.

Caltrans has closed the road to traffic due to the problems. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

Work crews have been on the bridge to upgrade electrical and mechanical systems, prompting partial road closures through the bridge.

Drivers should find an alternate route.