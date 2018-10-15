SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Tired of the same old Nutcracker ballet every holiday season? The WWE is planning to swing by Sacramento come December.

The Golden 1 Center will be hosting WWE Monday Night Raw on Dec. 17. Tickets start at just $20.

WWE is billing a 6-man tag team match, The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey and Bobby Lashley as some of the stars fans will be able to see. Plus, it comes a day after the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event – so Sacramentans will be the first to see any fallout from the show.

It’s not the first time the WWE has come to the Golden 1 Center. WWE Live paid a visit to Sacramento back in September.

Tickets for the December show go on sale Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.