Brevard County, FL (WPTV) — A driver on Interstate 95 in Florida is lucky to be alive after a piece of plywood became lodged in their car on Friday.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, the incident occurred Friday afternoon on I-95 near Rockledge, Florida.

Rescue crews said the driver was not injured and refused to be transported to the hospital.

