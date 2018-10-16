  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMIT Cosmetics - Miracle Makeup!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:caught on camera, Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Two jewelry thieves were caught on surveillance video as they ransacked a business.

The owner of Adrian Blanco Jewelry says the thieves got away with multiple watches and other jewelry displays from the store.

Folsom Police don’t think this the only time these thieves have struck in the area.

Adrian Blanco made it to a year before his jewelry store was targeted by thieves who made their way into his store through a window.

RELATED: Man Accused Of Placing Camera Disguised As Phone Charger Inside Folsom Tanning Salon

“We try to give back a lot to the community, and for something like this to happen, it can rattle you a little bit,” he said.

The thieves came in around 3 a.m. on Monday morning after throwing a rock through the store window.

Blanco was optimistic the thieves didn’t make off with much, despite the mess they left behind.

RELATED: Thieves Target 2 Folsom Businesses In Smash-N-Grab

“Not much of significant value was taken from my store; if anything it was just a big mess. So, we’re going through all of our jewelry right now to see if anything is damaged,” he said.

Investigators say this may not have been the first time these thieves struck, pointing to a similar crime at a nearby Sunglass Hut.

“The thing that is similar is the time frame,” said Folsom Police Lt. John Lewis. “They were fairly similar in time. And we’re reviewing video from that as well, trying to correlate the two to see if they are related in some manner.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s