SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thieves ransacked a truck full of clothing and shoes, leaving a Midtown Sacramento business owner out thousands of dollars.

Identity Boutique owner Stephanie Bozzalla says her truck was eventually found a few miles away from where it was stolen, but many items were missing.

“She called and said that she was shopping at the Rite Aid on 23rd and F [streets] and saw it in the parking lot with the doors open everything just exposed,” she said.

The truck is usually parked at 26th and J streets and houses the men’s clothing portion of her Midtown business. Bozzalla called her fiance this morning when she didn’t find the truck parked at its usual spot.

“I did a lap around the neighborhood just to check it out to see if it was around the corner in our usual parking spots and it wasn’t there and I called him and he just started crying,” she said.

She eventually got a call from a stranger on Tuesday morning saying the truck was left on 23rd anf F streets. The truck had been filled with women’s clothing she can’t store in her shop, including 100 pairs of shoes. Also inside was part of a men’s clothing lines she started.

“We did the impossible to make it happen,” she said. “It was quirky it was fun it was different so and for it to be stolen really hurt.”

In all, she says about $20,000 of merchandise was stolen.

“He’s stealing from me, but he’s also stealing from my girls that come here and are looking for the unique piece and the things that make them feel good,” she said.

Police are investigating surveillance video from where the truck was dumped in hopes of finding out who is behind this.