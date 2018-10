LODI (CBS13) – Police say they used a high-tech tool to help nab two suspected robbers – a drone.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday on Kettleman Lane in Lodi.

Police say the suspects, identified as Elisa Ornelas and Jesus Mejia stole two duffle bags from a business then tried to hide under a tarp in the backyard of a home.

That’s when the drone was sent up and tracked them down.

Both were taken into custody.

No word yet on what was found inside the duffle bags.