AUBURN (CBS13) — The search is on for a suspect in a shooting at an auto service center on Tuesday.

Police are looking for Joseph De La Cruz, 41, after a shooting at the Quick Lube Service Center in Auburn on Tuesday afternoon.

He was last seen driving a faded green 1992 Chevy 1500 4×4 with a license plate of 4M78945. It has a black rack and KC lights.

Deputies & @AuburnPoliceCA searching for shooting suspect, Joseph De La Cruz, 41. Driving 92 Chevy 1500 4×4 pick-up. License plate: 4M78945-CA. Faded green with black rack, KC lights. Shooting occurred at Quick Lube on Margarite Mine Road, Auburn. pic.twitter.com/iSNxebLRIu — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) October 16, 2018

One person was transported to the hospital in the shooting. Their condition is unknown.