RIVERBANK (CBS13) – Officers are looking for the suspects who robbed a Riverbank bank in a takeover-style robbery late Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the Wells Fargo along Oakdale Road. Stanislaus County authorities say two suspects entered the bank and told everyone inside to get down.

Both suspects were apparently armed with handguns and had their faces covered.

Robbery Update: Photos of 2 of the 3 suspects and the getaway car from this mornings robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Riverbank. pic.twitter.com/Lpif6ofmcr — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) October 16, 2018

The suspects took off after getting an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt in the bank, deputies say.

While getting away, the suspects hit a bicyclist on Oakdale Road and Freddie Lane, leaving the cyclist with moderate injuries. The cyclist was has been taken to the hospital.

The suspects were last seen abandoning their car on Hannah Court, where they then got into a second car that detectives believe was waiting for them.

Detectives say the getaway car was a black sedan, possibly a Lexus, with some noticeable front-end damage.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows where they might be is asked to contact Riverbank authorities at (209) 863-7136.