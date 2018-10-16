SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Not only did a boy’s dreams come true with being signed to the Sacramento Republic FC, he’s now been named as part of the league’s Team of the Week.

Matthew Harding underwent chemotherapy for a year, battling a rare form of cancer. Now cancer free, Harding was granted his wish of becoming a professional soccer player.

Make-A-Wish® Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada helped make his dream happen, teaming up with Sac Republic FC to have Harding sign with the team. The 15-year-old received a contract from Sacramento Republic FC, along with a lot of merchandise.

Saturday night, Harding’s wish became a reality as he took the field in front of thousands of fans at Papa Murphy’s park.

He even got to play with the team and scored a goal.

Harding’s goal is also being voted as the Goal of the Week on USL’s website.