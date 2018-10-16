  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a mobile boutique van was stolen.

The owners of Identity Boutique say their van for the shops’ men’s mobile boutique was stolen outside their store location on J Street between the hours of 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The owners say there was merchandise inside the van when it was stolen and tell us a theft like this could be devastating to their small business.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this van you’re asked to contact Sacramento police.

