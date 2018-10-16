STOCKTON (CBS13) – The City of Stockton Animal Shelter is hoping free adoptions will help empty their kennels.

With the shelter once again being full, officials are now waving adoption fees on all animals that have been at the shelter for two weeks or longer. The deal is in place until Oct. 21.

Adoption fees on dogs over 25 pounds, senior dogs (over 7 years old), and all cats are also being waved for the foreseeable future.

Head to the shelter’s website to see which animals are available for adoption: http://stocktonca.gov/government/departments/police/anAdoptAdopt.html.