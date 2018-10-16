CERES (CBS13) — A woman who may have been run over by a vehicle was found dead in a Kmart parking lot in Ceres on Saturday.

The woman was found in the parking lot of the Kmart on Hatch Road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as Clara Wiley, 47 of Modesto.

Investigators saw no obvious signs of foul play, though the coroner’s office later found that the woman had what are described as “signs of being run over by a large truck, possibly a tractor-trailer.” It’s not known if she was deceased at the time she was run over.

Investigators are looking for anyone who can provide information on what happened to Wiley and any vehicles that may have been in the area before she was found at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The Kmart on Hatch Way is one of many slated for closure after parent company Sears announced on Monday its filing for bankruptcy.