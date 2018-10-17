PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at an auto repair shop in Auburn.

Investigators say 41-year-old Joseph De La Cruz got into an argument at a Quick Lube location on Margarite Mine Road Tuesday afternoon and opened fire, hitting one of the shop’s employees.

Deputies arrested Joesph David De La Cruz this morning for the shooting incident in the City of Auburn yesterday. Detectives had continued the search for De La Cruz throughout most of the night. This morning, we were able to locate and arrest him on Christian Valley Road. pic.twitter.com/PxjadCPOKL — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) October 17, 2018

He fled the scene in his Chevy pick-up, which was later found abandoned in Clipper Gap.

Wednesday morning, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced that De La Cruz had been arrested along Christian Valley Road in rural Placer County, east of Clipper Gap.

Deputies credit tips from the public with helping them catch the suspect.

The victim’s condition is still unclear.