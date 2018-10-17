  • CBS13On Air

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at an auto repair shop in Auburn.

Investigators say 41-year-old Joseph De La Cruz got into an argument at a Quick Lube location on Margarite Mine Road Tuesday afternoon and opened fire, hitting one of the shop’s employees.

He fled the scene in his Chevy pick-up, which was later found abandoned in Clipper Gap.

Wednesday morning, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced that De La Cruz had been arrested along Christian Valley Road in rural Placer County, east of Clipper Gap.

Deputies credit tips from the public with helping them catch the suspect.

The victim’s condition is still unclear.

