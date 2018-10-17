  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Auburn, Placer County

AUBURN (CBS13) – Deputies in Placer County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say robbed a cell phone store.

They say this man here entered the Verizon store on Grass Valley Highway in Auburn just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Surveillance photo of the suspect provided by the Placer Sheriff's Office.

The suspect – who identified himself as Travis – asked to purchase two Apple iPhones. When the employee got the phones, the suspect pushed the employee to the ground and fled the store with the stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Placer County sheriff.

