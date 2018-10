SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pursuit ended outside the Golden 1 Center just as the Sacramento Kings were finishing off their season opener.

Sacramento Police started the pursuit on the 3200 block of 43rd Street after finding a vehicle that fit the description of a reported assault in the area.

The pursuit ended at 7th and J streets after police surrounded the vehicle during the closing minutes of the Kings opener.

The Kings lost to the Utah Jazz, 123-117.