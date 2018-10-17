  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man is blaming his mother after a collapsible rifle was found in his carry-on bag at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

TSA officers stopped the man on Friday after his luggage went through the checkpoint X-ray machine. A .40 caliber rifle was found in his bag, but it wasn’t loaded.

The man said he didn’t know the rifle was in his bag because his mother packed his bag.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to the airport, and seized the gun and arrested the man on weapons charges.

This is the 20th gun found at BWI by TSA officers so far this year.