SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are trying to piece together clues in a deadly shooting that spans two neighborhoods.

Sacramento police received calls of gunshots fired in North Natomas around Arnold Gamble Circle. Then they found a victim dead from a gunshot wound eight miles away on Canary Drive in North Highlands.

Police believe the two locations, separated by nearly 10 miles, are linked by the same deadly shooting.

In North Natomas, where garage doors often stay open and front yards are meticulously maintained, the late-night shooting has turned into a murder mystery and concern.

“It’s crazy,” North Natomas resident Joe Maio said.

He was home when he heard the gunshots Tuesday night at about 10:30 p.m.

“At first there was a ‘bap, bap,’ and then you could tell they unloaded the rest of a clip, so we’re probably talking 9 or 10 total shots,” Maio said.

Maio raced outside and saw several vehicles speed away.

“They didn’t even stop at these speed bumps- they just flew over them,” Maio said.

Soon after the reports of gunshots in North Natomas, Sacramento police found a victim in North Highlands dead from a gunshot wound. With Sacramento County Sheriff deputies on hand, investigators processed that scene, and say they’ve tied it to the gunshots in Natomas.

Michelle Mayberry has three children. Her family lives on the North Natomas block the gunshots were reported.

“Usually you could let your children play outside and not worry about who’s around or who is looking after them,” Mayberry said.

Police say they still don’t know exactly where the shooting took place in this neighborhood, and they don’t know what the motive was.

“A lot of good people, everybody around here knows each other,” Maio said.

A violent confrontation with deadly consequences leading to lots of question in this North Natomas neighborhood.

Why here?

Sacramento police have not released the identity of the gunshot victim.