SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was found dead after a shooting, though investigators aren’t sure where he was shot.

Sacramento Police were called out to the 300 block of Arnold Gamble Circle after reports of gunshots heard in the area. Officers searched the area, but found no evidence of a shooting.

A follow-up investigation revealed a man with a gunshot wound on the 5600 block of Canary Drive, nearly 10 miles away from where the original gunshots were heard. The man died from his injuries.

Though the man’s body was found in North Highlands, investigators believe it is from the shooting that was heard on Arnold Gamble Circle, and that it’s an isolated incident.

Police have not been able to find the original crime scene.