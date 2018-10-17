NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a shooting involving at least one victim late Tuesday night in Sacramento.

Sacramento police say the shooting happened within city limits, but it’s unclear exactly what time.

The shooting victim was later found along the 5600 block of Canary Drive in North Highlands. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department are now at that scene Wednesday morning helping with the investigation.

Detectives are still trying to figure out exactly where the shooting happened and what led up to the shooting.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this point.