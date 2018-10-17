EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred at a bank in the 3400 block of Broadway.

According to police, the robbery happened on Sept. 29 at 10:39 a.m. when the suspect entered the bank, made demands to employees, stole cash, and fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a male black adult with a mustache and hair on his chin. He was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with a hood, rectangular glasses and an off-white or beige New York Yankees hat with a New Era sticker on the bill.

The Sacramento Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this robbery. If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “PD Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.