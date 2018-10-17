Filed Under:East Sacramento

EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred at a bank in the 3400 block of Broadway.

still 2 Search On For Man Who Robbed East Sacramento Bank

(source: Sacramento Police Department)

According to police, the robbery happened on Sept. 29 at 10:39 a.m. when the suspect entered the bank, made demands to employees, stole cash, and fled the area on foot.

still 3 Search On For Man Who Robbed East Sacramento Bank

(source: Sacramento Police Department)

The suspect is described as a male black adult with a mustache and hair on his chin. He was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with a hood, rectangular glasses and an off-white or beige New York Yankees hat with a New Era sticker on the bill.

The Sacramento Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this robbery. If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “PD Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s