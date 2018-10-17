JUPITER (CBS13) – Authorities in Tuolumne County are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a marijuana garden.

The incident happened at a residence on Italian Bar Road, near Rose Creek, late Tuesday night. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene around 10 p.m. to investigate a reported a shooting.

A man, 31-year-old Andrew Rockey, was soon found dead in a marijuana garden at the property, deputies say.

Detectives have interviewed witnesses and a 3-year-old child who was living at the home has been taken into custody by Child Welfare Services. Authorities have not commented on who the parents of the child may be.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Tuolumne County detectives at (209) 533-5815.