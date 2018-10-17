  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:01 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:arson, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — An arson suspect is behind bars after allegedly starting a fire early Sunday morning at the Mission on the Hill in Vacaville.

Police said they arrested 45-year-old Vacaville resident Terry Smith for arson after identifying him the business’ surveillance videos.

Vacaville and Fairfield fire crews said the fire engulfed the business and surrounded vegetation just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Vacaville Fire Department and Solano County Fire Investigation unit conducted the investigation, deeming the suspcious fire as intentionally set.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s