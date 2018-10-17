VACAVILLE (CBS13) — An arson suspect is behind bars after allegedly starting a fire early Sunday morning at the Mission on the Hill in Vacaville.

Police said they arrested 45-year-old Vacaville resident Terry Smith for arson after identifying him the business’ surveillance videos.

Vacaville and Fairfield fire crews said the fire engulfed the business and surrounded vegetation just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Vacaville Fire Department and Solano County Fire Investigation unit conducted the investigation, deeming the suspcious fire as intentionally set.