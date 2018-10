YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Police in Yuba City say a disabled veteran’s dog who was stolen earlier this week has been found safe.

Authorities say the man’s van was taken on Sunday with his dog Reo inside.

The van was later found in Yuba County in bad shape – and Reo was nowhere to be found.

Following the discovery of the van, police were asking for the safe return of the dog with no questions asked.

Tuesday night, the plea worked. Reo was found safe and reunited with his owner.