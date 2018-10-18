STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — With just 69 days left until Christmas, it might be time to start looking into getting your next Advent calendar. And though there are some for the traditional chocolate lover, for millionaires, for pot smokers, and for wine lovers, a calendar is coming to the U.S. that would pair perfectly with the latter.

This holiday season, Target stores will be carrying cheese advent calendars. Food site So Wrong It’s Nom announced this week it would be making them available in 247 stores across the country starting in November.

The calendar will contain 24 individually wrapped pieces of cheeses in seven varieties: Jarlsberg, Applewood, Ilchester mature cheddar, Ilchester red Leicester, Ilchester Wensleydale with cranberries, Ilchester Edam, and, in keeping with the holiday spirit, a limited edition Ilchester Wensleydale with gingerbread.

Unfortunately, unless you have a fancy see-through fridge, the calendar will have to remain tucked away in the fridge.

The calendars will cost $20 and are suitable for vegetarians.

So Wrong It’s Nom posted a video of the work that goes into making their calendar, from the farm to the box.