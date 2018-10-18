MODESTO (CBS13) — A longtime Stanislaus County store is ready to reopen just over a month after it burned down.

Crescent Supply was one of two businesses that were damaged in a Downtown Modesto fire in September. The family-run store had been selling uniforms, military surplus and other work items for more than 70 years before a blaze broke out in September that destroyed nearly everything.

“We didn’t even have a stapler,” said co-owner Craig Stott.

Now, just over a month later, they’ve been able to rise from the rubble in a new but familiar location on McHenry Avenue. It’s where the store was located 18 years ago. This location, though, is just a third of the size of the one that burned.

“It’s an opportunity to create a new business strategy, one that’s going to be smaller, hopefully more efficient,” he said. “I’d say we’re 50 percent, and it feels like we’re gaining 20 percent every day.”

Longtime customers like Steve Lambert are glad to see it back.

“I always shop at Crescent Supply, get my uniforms there, so when I showed up and it was on fire, I was really disappointed,” he said.

As the uniform store works to restock its shelves, they’re hoping the familiar location will be just the right fit.

“When that working man and woman goes to work tomorrow they need jeans, they need work pants they need industrial work wear, we’re going to be here,” Stott said.