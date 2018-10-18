LOS ANGELES (AP) — Millions of people around the world are practicing the basic earthquake safety skill of “drop, cover and hold on.”

Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the “Great ShakeOut” earthquake drills that originated in Southern California.

The event now involves millions of people across the U.S. and around the world.

In California, the drill begins at 10:18 a.m. Participants will drop to the ground, take shelter under desks or tables and hold on.

The state’s two major events are outside Los Angeles City Hall and in the San Francisco Bay area’s Berkeley Civic Center Park.

