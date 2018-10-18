SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Week 10 is here for high school football and there are only a few games left for teams to make their mark for this season. Post-season competition awaits many teams around the Sacramento Valley and the competition is tough.

The weather is cooling down but football is staying hot. If you’re out at the game this week make sure to tag #CBS13FNF in your pictures from the stands for a chance to be featured on our CBS13 Sports Friday broadcast at 10:50 p.m.

And don’t forget to vote for October’s Athlete of the Month by Tuesday, Oct. 23. This month’s nominees are Cameron Skattebo from Rio Linda, Aaron Espero from Inderkum, and Sheldon Conde from Del Oro. Vote here!

RIVER VALLEY (5-3) @ WOODCREEK (6-2)

Yuba City’s River Valley High will travel to Roseville for a conference game. The two are well-matched and are meeting up late in the season for a battle on the gridiron.

Woodcreek out-scores River Valley by an average of seven points a game, but when River Valley’s defense is on, they don’t let much through to the end zone.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. in Roseville.

BEAR RIVER (8-0) @ COLFAX (8-0)

In a faceoff of two undefeated teams, only one will walk off the field with their record intact Friday.

Bear River will travel to Colfax to defend their record. Colfax averages 40.4 points per game while Bear River beats them by a touchdown on average, scoring 47.1 points a game. Both teams have a great defense who were both challenged by Foothill this season but otherwise have achieved shutouts this fall.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Colfax.

FOLSOM (7-1) @ GRANT (4-4)

Local powerhouse Folsom will take on number 10 Grant in Sacramento for a great throwdown on the field.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in their section and No. 8 in the state. Grant is not far behind with a young team under coach Mike Alberghini. Coming off a loss last week to No. 2 Del Oro, the Pacers are looking for a win and will likely come out ready for the Bulldogs.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Sacramento.

VANDEN (5-3) @ WOOD (8-1)

Vanden will travel to Vacaville to play Wood in a conference game this week. The nearly undefeated Wood average the same amount of points per game, 33, as Vanden, who has had a tougher season.

Vanden’s losses mostly came in preseason as they built their team up for success.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Vacaville.

EDISON (6-2) @ CHAVEZ (6-2)

Undefeated in conference play, Edison will head to Chavez for week 10.

The two have fairly equal scoring averages this season, with Chavez pulling ahead by almost 2 points a game. Both teams seem to rely more on offense while their defense could use a bit of tightening up.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Stockton.