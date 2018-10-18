  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in south Sacramento Thursday morning.

The scene is near Indian Lane and Wah Avenue.

Sacramento police say officers responded a little after 4:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Two shooting victims were found at the scene; one was pronounced dead while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No information about the victims have been released at this point.

The Blue Line light rail train traffic through the area is affected due to the incident. Sacramento RT says a bus bridge has been put in place between the 47th Avenue and Florin stations.

Sac RT says to expect the bus bridge to be in effect for the next few hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s