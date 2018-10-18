SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in south Sacramento Thursday morning.

The scene is near Indian Lane and Wah Avenue.

Sacramento police say officers responded a little after 4:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Two shooting victims were found at the scene; one was pronounced dead while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No information about the victims have been released at this point.

The Blue Line light rail train traffic through the area is affected due to the incident. Sacramento RT says a bus bridge has been put in place between the 47th Avenue and Florin stations.

Sac RT says to expect the bus bridge to be in effect for the next few hours.