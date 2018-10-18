SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was an electric night in the capital city as the Sacramento Kings took on the Utah Jazz in their home opener.

Security was tight for the event as thousands packed into the Golden 1 Center to catch the game. Businesses were ready for the foot traffic.

“The new arena smell still hasn’t worn off. It’s still very exciting for 18,000 people,” said Carmichael Dave.

New businesses such as Display California were beautifying their shelves.

“There’s a lot of traffic, a lot of buzz; it’s huge,” said Nischelle Burnett, regional manager with Display.

A few doors down, Fizz, the new Champagne and bubbles bar, was getting that bubbly ready.

“This is the space to be, this is where the excitement is,” said Raymond James Irwin with Fizz.

But while the bright lights of the arena and DOCO have brought new life to Downtown Sacramento, just a few feet away, there are real concerns about public safety. Sacramento police say crime reports and violent activity are up.

“We’re noticing an increase in crime, 23 percent increase year to date,” said Capt. Norm Leong. “Businesses are indicating to us their customers are scared, and they’re scared because of the erratic behavior. The erratic behavior is based on drug use or mental health issues.”

Police report an uptick in disturbances, assaults and drug activity primarily in the 9th and 10th street blocks of K Street, causing some businesses like Sharif Jewelers to lose customers.

“Some of them that have mental health issues, drug issues, and calling to have them arrested just to have them back on the street hours later is not helping our situation,” said Jaime Marrow, manager at Sharif Jewelers.

Police say they’ve been working closely with businesses.

“We’re increasing patrols and we’re also bringing our impact team and our mental health team out here to help those who accept the services,” said Leong.