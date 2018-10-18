  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 100 firefighters responded to a four-alarm warehouse fire in Downtown Sacramento early Thursday morning.

The incident began around 3 a.m. near North 16th and B streets.

Bystanders say the building was historic warehouse.

Fire crews say that the building is vacant. Crews remain on scene and are currently investigating the cause.

Officials say fire crews from Metro Fire, West Sacramento, Cosumnes and other regional agencies are now helping Sacramento Fire cover different parts of the city due to the incident.

