(CBS Local)— It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit. Or at least that’s what Buddy The Elf would say.

Pillsbury is introducing a Buddy The Elf sugar cookie this holiday season.

Each cookie is emblazoned with Buddy’s iconic green and yellow hat from the movie “Elf.”

The cookies aren’t available just yet but keep an eye out as the holidays draw closer.

With 24 cookies in a package, that’s more than enough to cram the VCR full.