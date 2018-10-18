NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) – Three Fresno County men have been arrested after deputies say they stole chainsaws from PG&E in Placer County.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were spotted by a deputy around 2 a.m. Monday – speeding away from a hotel parking lot in the North Auburn area.

Their car was pulled over for a traffic stop and the deputy found four stolen chainsaws, as well as two stolen hard hats from PG&E.

Deputies say the items were likely taken from PG&E crews assisting with shutting off power during the red flag warning.

All three – Aaron Abeyta, 22, Uriel Brabo, 22, and Juan Leyva, 21 – were arrested with bail set at $10,000 each.