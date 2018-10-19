SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The season has flown by and only one game is left of the regular season before playoffs begin. There were some great matches tonight, especially between the number 1 Folsom Bulldogs and number 10 Grant Pacers.

We caught up with Grant’s coach of 28 years, Mike Alberghini before the game to hear what he had to say about his young team’s performance.

Folsom 53, Grant 7

Alberghini said he knew it was going to be a tough game tonight, and he was right. Folsom came to Alberghini field with an empty stomach and were ready to eat.

With no score in the first, Daniel N’gata who is being recruited by every college in the country got the Bulldogs on the board first. There’s no question why he’s wanted around the country, he’s quick, he has vision, and he scores a lot.

After Daniel’s touchdown, it was his big brother’s turn to shine. Quarterback Kaiden Bennett launched the ball to Joseph N’gata who breezed through defense into the end zone, bringing the score to 13-0.

Later in the first, Grant was looking to make something happen. Xavier Johnson looked down the field to find an open Jaylone Moore, but Moore was unable to turn that pass into points on the board.

Grant kept trying but ultimately fell to Folsom who scored 32 points in the first quarter alone. Folsom ran away with this one, 53-7.

Here are some other scores from around the valley:

Monterey Trail 62, Laguna Creek 0

Woodcreek 35, River Valley 27

Rio Linda 51, Oakmont 14

Edison 48, Chavez 12

Stagg 36, McNair 33

Vanden 35, Wood 21

Pitman 37, Downey 33

Placer 56, Ponderosa 13

Granite Bay 25, Oak Ridge 24

Casa Robles 59, Dixon 20

Colfax 41, Bear River 14