8:20 p.m. UPDATE: No winners so far tonight, at least not jackpot winners in California.

One ticket sold in Morgan Hill matched 5 of 6 numbers according to the California Lottery.

No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California, but 1 ticket sold in Morgan Hill matched 5 of 6 numbers. We’re still waiting on results from other states. If no one wins the jackpot tonight, Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated $1.6 BILLION! — California Lottery (@calottery) October 20, 2018

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The winning numbers for Friday night’s $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot are 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 with a mega ball of 7.

The jackpot is the second largest in history, trailing a $1.5 billion jackpot in 2016.

No winners have been announced yet, but the night is young.