SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A person walking on the freeway near the eastbound Highway 50 and Interstate 5 was hit and killed Friday morning.

Traffic is backing up to Jefferson Boulevard on Highway 50 due to the incident.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m., but it’s unclear what led up to the person being hit.

Caltrans urges drivers to use caution when heading through the area. The onramp to I-5 from Highway 50 remains open.