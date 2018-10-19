Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

9:40 p.m. UPDATE: The remaining armed robbery suspects have been taken into custody.

—

NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Residents have been told to shelter in place after three suspects in an armed robbery fled a vehicle after a pursuit in Newcastle.

The armed robbery occurred in North Auburn on Friday evening. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies pursued the suspects’ vehicle.

One of the men was arrested when the vehicle stopped in the Chantry Hill area of Newcastle. Three others fled on foot.

All three are described as younger black males.