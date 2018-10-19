STOCKTON (CBS13) – Looking for a new furry friend? You can get one for free at the City of Stockton Animal Shelter through Sunday.

The shelter is full, so they are waiving adoption fees to get the shelter cleared out.

The shelter takes in approximately 1,100 animals each year. So to increase their life-saving rate, they regularly waive and reduce adoption fees.

“You do not need to live in the city of Stockton to participate in the promotion,” said Phillip Zimmerman from the Stockton Animal Shelter.

The shelter is located at South Lincoln Street in Stockton. It’s open from noon to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday.

Head to the shelter’s website to see what animals are currently available for adoption: http://www.stocktongov.com/government/departments/police/anAdoptAdopt.html.