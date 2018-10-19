GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A police department report says a student caught with a knife told authorities she used it to snort cocaine before class.

News outlets report the 18-year-old was caught with the knife Tuesday while being checked with a handheld metal detector wand outside of West Greenville School. County Schools spokeswoman Beth Brotherton says the school is for students with emotional, behavioral and mental health challenges.

A Greenville Police Department report says Romano told authorities she had the 2 ¼-inch (5-centimeter) knife because she used to it snort “eight lines of cocaine before school.” An arrest warrant says she was charged with carrying a weapon on school property. Police say she was suspended from the school indefinitely.

